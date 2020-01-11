Keeping busy? Former Full House star Lori Loughlin was spotted running errands in Los Angeles on Friday, January 10 ahead of her court hearing next week. The disgraced actress looked tense as she drove around the city.

Loughlin, 55, is due in court later this month to begin her trial and face charges in her alleged involvement in the 2019 college admissions scandal. As In Touch previously reported, she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted and arrested in March 2019 because they allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters [Isabella and Olivia] designated as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team.” Isabella, 21, and Olivia Jade, 20, reportedly never participated in crew. Giannulli and Loughlin were both released shortly after their arrests on bond.

Coleman-Rayner

In April 2019, the couple pleaded not guilty to “conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud” charted, and they were later hit with more charges in October for conspiring to commit federal program bribery. If found guilty, Mossimo and Loughlin are each facing 60 years in prison.

In the month leading up to her trial, the Fuller House alum has been working very closely with her defense team, which included hiring “a prison consultant on the advice of one of her lawyers,” an insider previously revealed to Us Weekly. While Giannulli “wasn’t happy” with his wife’s decision, a source told the outlet that it’s just one of the many ways Loughlin is getting ready for her day in court.

“Lori wants to be prepared for the worst outcome,” the source added, “but she also wants to demonstrate that she’s taking this very, very seriously.”

Meanwhile, it seems like Loughlin and Giannulli’s daughters are also keeping busy ahead of the trial. On January 6, Isabella was spotted out and about with friends in L.A. and drinking a green juice. Olivia was seen with her boyfriend, Jackson Guthy, on January 9,as they rode around L.A. in his convertible. The younger Giannulli sister looked carefree despite her parents’ legal issues — and she even recently returned to her YouTube Channel after a nine-month hiatus.

“The whole situation is causing an even bigger rift between the mother and daughter,” an insider exclusively told In Touch back in December. “The way Olivia sees it, she didn’t ask her mom to get involved in the admissions scandal. It’s not her fault. She’s just trying to get on with things and build a career for herself.”