It’s no secret that the Kardashian-Jenner women have no problem keeping it real — and that includes on their new Hulu series. In fact, during the upcoming episode of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian opened about her issue with sister Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear line, Skims.

The Good American founder, 37, said her sisters have always made fun of her for having a bigger vagina. As a result, she has a bone to pick with Skims and their underwear being a “sliver” of the fabric needed to cover … her.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé joked that Kim, 41, says she’s a member of the “big puss club,” while Kourtney Kardashian noted that she doesn’t want her vagina hanging out of the sides of the Skims.

Despite the famous sisters playing around, several customers have actually called out Skims products for their lack of functionality, specifically when the brand released assless chaps in February.

“I’d love to hear people’s thoughts,” one Reddit user captioned a photo of the design to a forum dedicated to the reality TV family. “What the hell is that?” a second Reddit user replied with a laughing emoji.

“What’s the functionality of something like this?” a third Reddit user inquired. “Right? It’s pretty, I guess, but what’s the purpose?” another chimed in.

Of course, a handful of fans jumped in to defend the product. “Shaper for concealing hip dips,” one user suggested. “I mean, it’s basically assless chaps, which are usually also front/crotchless, which are nothing new. Maybe for a quickie at an event, but when you’re done your thighs are still being shaped? Lol IDK,” another offered.

Nowadays, Skims is one of the most popular shapewear lines in the world. However, before the KKW Beauty mogul launched the brand, she received major backlash over the original name, Kimono. At the time, people called Kim’s use of the traditional Japanese design cultural appropriation.

“Being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I’ve been blessed with in my life. What’s made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public,” Kim tweeted in response to the outrage in July 2019.

“I am always listening, learning and growing — I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me. When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind. My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name,” Kim added. “I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always.”

The Kardashians will be available to steam on Hulu and Disney+ on Thursday, April 14.