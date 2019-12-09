Baby fever alert! Tori Roloff took to her Instagram Story to share an adorable video of her newborn daughter, Lilah Ray, and we can’t handle the cuteness.

“Trying to figure out this little body,” the 28-year-old captioned the video shared on Monday, December 9. The little lady can be seen lying on a plush blanket and squirming around as she discovers her arms and legs. She looks super cute and cozy while she relaxes in a knit sweater and leggings. Only a few weeks old and she already has great style!

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

Tori and her husband, Zach Roloff, welcomed their daughter on November 19 and couldn’t be happier to add her to their family. The proud parents said their 2-year-old son, Jackson, is warming up to being a big brother. “Jackson is adjusting in his own time, and this has made me find new love for our sweet baby J,” Tori wrote in her caption celebrating Lilah’s two-week milestone.

Tori shared some super sweet videos of the toddler planting some kisses on his little sis and even letting her share his pooch — seems to us he is handling the transition to big brother with ease!

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

The Roloff family is thrilled to have another little one at the dinner table. “I’m one fully blessed dude. That’s for sure,” grandpa Matt Roloff shared while posting a photo of him and his youngest granddaughter. “Another absolutely precious grandbaby … [I] love her sooo much already!” he captioned a photo of him holding the newborn.

Matt’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, was also thrilled to share the news of the family’s newest member. “Sugar [and] spice [and] everything nice,” she wrote on a photo of her holding the little girl, adding, “Welcome to the world baby girl! Newest Roloff is here, and I didn’t want to let go. 💕🎀” In the hashtags of her post, she let fans know “mama’s doing great, too.” We can’t get enough of this sweet angel. Keep the videos coming, Tori!