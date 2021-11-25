The Little Couple star Jen Arnold is always sharing cute photos of her children, Will and Zoey, whom she shares with husband Bill Klein, on Instagram, and her latest one of the son and daughter cooking Thanksgiving dinner is no exception.

Posting a throwback photo of Will and Zoey in chef’s hats in their kitchen, Jen, 47, sweetly wrote in the caption, “What are you cooking today? #Turkey? Happy Thanksgiving to all! We have so much to be thankful for,” before adding the hashtags “Throwback Thursday,” “Happy Thanksgiving,” “Stay Safe,” “Be Well” and “Get Vaccinated.”

While the throwback photo seemed to be taken during a Thanksgiving from the past few years held at their Florida home, it seems The Little Couple family is celebrating their Turkey Day elsewhere this year.

Sharing a snap of the family of four in their car with Bill, 47, at the wheel, Jen wrote in the caption, “Roadtrippers for the Thanksgiving holiday.”

This fall has been a busy one for The Little Couple family, with Jen previously celebrating Halloween 2021. Needless to say, Will and Zoey did not disappoint when it came to their outfits.

This year, Will opted to wear a Rick Sanchez costume from Rick and Morty, while Zoey donned a multicolored skeleton shirt with a matching tutu.

Sharing photos of her kids trick-or-treating, Jen sweetly wrote in the caption, “Another great Halloween in the books! Had fun trick or treating with good friends.”

And when it comes to staying safe amid the ongoing COVID pandemic, Jen recently shared photos and videos both of her children receiving their vaccinations, with the mom of two sharing on November 9, “Today is the day we’ve been waiting for! So proud of #Will & #Zoey for getting their first #covid_19 #Vaccination.”

“They did great and are one step closer to being protected!” she added in the caption of the photo of Will receiving one of his shots. “We can do this! We can end the pandemic by getting vaccinated to protect ourselves & others. If you have questions about getting your child vaccinated please reach out to your pediatrician today!”

Bill echoed those sentiments, writing in the comments section, “So proud of our kids. A tiny pinch, and we are on our way to returning to some sense of normalcy!”