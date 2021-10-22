Costumes Galore! See How Your Favorite Stars and Influencers Are Dressing Up for Halloween This Year

Nobody does Halloween bigger or better than celebrities and influencers. After all, dressing up is likely a lot more fun with an unlimited costume budget and access to the best hair and makeup teams in the world!

Over the years, certain stars have become known for their love of all things spooky season. Take Heidi Klum, for example. In 2000, the German-born model threw her first over-the-top Halloween party and has continued to do so ever since until the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Sadly, Heidi called off her party in 2020 and later announced in July 2021 that she won’t be hosting the event this year either. “With everything happening in the world right now, I feel like it’s still too early for me to feel OK having a party,” the former Project Runway star told TooFab on July 12.

“So, I will not do that this year again. Like last year, I feel like it’s insensitive of me to do that. I don’t want anyone to get hurt because of we’re having fun on my dime, so I don’t want to do that,” Heidi added. However, that doesn’t mean she’s not cooking up something for fans to enjoy!

“I kind of want to sit out one more year but I definitely, I’m already working on something, because I’m also a creative person, and I live for that, that’s why I get up every morning because I love it,” Heidi assured. “I love doing it to myself. I love watching amazing artists doing crazy things, so I’m definitely doing something because I just have to, for my own, you know?”

In addition to Heidi, Kylie Jenner is often regarded as the unofficial Queen of Halloween. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum never fails to amaze her millions of fans come October 31. As far as her favorite costume she’s ever worn, it’s (obviously) “Dirrty”-era Christina Aguilera.

“This was probably one of my first looks that I really got custom and was so excited [to wear],” Kylie recalled during an October 2020 YouTube video. “I still get tweets about this, and my friends still talk about it.”

Kicking things off in 2021, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker debuted their first costumes for the holiday on October 22, going as doomed Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious and his girlfriend, Nancy Spungen.

Scroll through the gallery below to see how your favorite celebrities and influencers are dressing up for Halloween this year.