Lindsie Chrisley responded to her younger sister Savannah Chrisley’s claims that they “don’t speak.”

Todd Chrisley’s eldest daughter’s attorney, Musa Ghanayem, told People in a statement on Thursday, September 14, that Lindsie, 33, has “no ill-will” towards Savannah, 26.

“Savannah is in a tough spot. Everything’s changed, right? She’s got Chloe [and Grayson],” Musa explained, noting Savannah’s responsibilities to act as caretaker for her younger brother, Grayson, 17, and her sister, Chloe, 10, while her parents Todd, 54, and Julie Chrisley are in prison.

Chloe is the biological daughter of Todd’s son Kyle Chrisley, though the Chrisley patriarch and Julie, 50, adopted her in 2017.

“She’s dealing with a lot and it doesn’t surprise me that she’s lashing out at Lindsie,” the attorney continued. “I mean, some of the stuff that she’s saying with regard to her parents, that’s got to be out of anger because it’s not in fact.”

Musa issued the statement after Savannah claimed that she and Lindsie are not on speaking during the Wednesday, September 13, episode of Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast, noting that she’s always had tense relationships with Lindsie and Kyle, 32.

“She and my oldest brother from my dad’s first marriage, my mom always treated them as if they were hers. They didn’t necessarily treat her the same,” Savannah explained, referencing Julie.

Todd shares Lindsie and Kyle with his ex-wife, Teresa Terry, while he and Julie are the parents to Chase Chrisley, Savannah and Grayson.

Lindsie has always had a complex relationship with her family and was even estranged from Todd. However, they worked through their differences in 2022. She supported her dad and Julie when they were on trial for tax fraud in May 2022, telling the jury that his priorities are “his children and his wife, in that order.”

Following their trial, the reality TV couple were found guilty of all charges of bank fraud and wire fraud in June 2022.

Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Meanwhile, Julie was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, tax fraud and wire fraud.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

The Chrisley patriarch was sentenced to serve 12 years in prison and Julie was sentenced to seven years behind bars during their sentencing hearing, In Touch confirmed in November 2022. The couple both also received 16 months of probation in addition to their prison sentences. Nearly two months after their sentencing, the Chrisley Knows Best stars reported to prison on January 17.

In August 2022, Lindsie explained that she reconnected with Todd following her July 2021 split from her ex-husband, Will Campbell. “The most common question I think is people wanting to know if we reconnected because of the trial or because of my divorce,” she said during an episode of her “The Southern Tea” podcast. “I can confidently tell you there was no reconnection due to any legal reasons whatsoever. Nothing like that ever transpired.”