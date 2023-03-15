Todd Chrisley and his oldest son, Kyle Chrisley, are no longer estranged, but their relationship has weathered many ups and downs. The Chrisley Knows Best alum reconciled with his father in 2019 shortly after Kyle attempted suicide and years before Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison for fraud.

Are Todd Chrisley and Son Kyle Estranged?

Kyle, who was born in August 1991, first revealed he had made amends with the real estate mogul, who has custody of his daughter, Chloe, in August 2019 while Todd and wife Julie Chrisley were dealing with a tax fraud investigation.

“My mom [Julie Chrisley] and dad raised me,” Kyle wrote via Facebook at the time. Todd shares Kyle and daughter Lindsie Chrisley with ex-wife Teresa Terry. He married Julie in 1996 and they have three kids — Chase, Savannah and Grayson.

Why Does Todd Chrisley Have Custody of Chloe?

Todd was granted custody of Kyle’s daughter, whom he shares with ex Angela Johnson, in 2014, and the situation brought even more tension to their relationship. Kyle previously claimed Todd was using his young daughter, who was born in November 2012, for TV show ratings. However, he now seems appreciative of their situation.

“I haven’t been the best dad to Chloe, I’ve had a problem with drugs, I’ve acted completely ridiculous and through all that, they have stood by my side. Nine months ago, I went to my dad with an apology,” Kyle’s previous Facebook post continued. “His words were: ‘I love you always, and you are forgiven,’ and just like that I was welcomed back into his life with open arms. I will be forever grateful for his love [and] graciousness.”

In September 2019, Todd shared a photo of himself and their entire family surrounding Kyle in a hospital bed. “NOT TODAY, SATAN, NOT TODAY … God shows up and shows out, now won’t he do it? Kyle is great and we are back to the grind,” the businessman wrote.

Todd Chrisley/Instagram

The father and son later explained Kyle’s hospitalization during an episode of the “Chrisley Confessions” podcast. “I take medication and I had a bad side effect to it, and I tried to take my own life,” Kyle said at the time. Todd added that “suicidal tendencies” were a side effect of the medication.

Why Was Kyle Chrisley Arrested?

Kyle was arrested on March 14, 2023, the Smyrna, Tennessee, Police Department confirmed to Life & Style. He was booked on felony aggravated assault charges in Rutherford County, Tennessee, and had been released from jail after posting a $3,000 bail bond.

The former reality star created a divide in the family following years of drug use. He said on Todd’s podcast that he has been in and out of rehab around 40 times, and their family endured a particularly scary incident when Kyle was hospitalized in 2013 after a police report claimed he had threatened to kill his dad during a crack binge.

In 2017, Kyle told Radar Online he had been sober for four years and moved into a 3,000-square-foot home with his then-wife, Alexus. At that time, he did not have a relationship with his famous family. “I do not talk to my family, but I wish them nothing but the best. I have moved on with my life,” Kyle said.

However, in 2019, Kyle claimed he lied about Todd’s taxes because of his drug addiction. “About a year and a half ago my biological mom and my sister Lindsie were responsible for turning my dad into the Georgia Department of Revenue for Tax evasion,” Kyle wrote in a lengthy Facebook message at the time, while noting he was once again “sober.”

Kyle’s post continued, “I was battling drug addiction and I felt like he [was] trying to control me so when they said if he’s locked up he can’t put you back in treatment I said OK … I should have said, ‘NO!’”

Lindsie later denied being the “whistleblower” that tipped off the government about her father’s financial situation during an interview with Dr. Phil in October 2019.



Todd and Julie turned themselves in for tax evasion in August 2019 and settled. They were cleared of charges a few months later, agreeing to pay the Georgia Department of Revenue around $110,000 the following October.

Since then, Todd and Julie were sentenced to 12 years and seven years in prison, respectively, in November 2022 due to their involvement in a separate tax evasion case, Life & Style confirmed at the time. They were both charged with bank fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Julie was additionally charged with both obstruction of justice and wire fraud. They began their prison sentences on January 17.

Savannah revealed in a November 2022 episode of her “Unlocked” podcast that she would take custody of Chloe and younger brother Grayson while her parents are behind bars.

Is Kyle Chrisley Married?

In February 2021, the former reality star proposed to girlfriend Ashleigh Nelson. They wed two months later in April.



“I’ve always known from the beginning that Kyle is who I would marry,” Ashleigh told People after tying the knot. “To know the Chrisleys is to love them, and Kyle is no different.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Kyle today with his family and wife.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).