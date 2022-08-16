Finding her man! Savannah Chrisley’s relationship history is relatively short, proving she knows what she’s looking for. The Chrisley Knows Best star announced her split from former hockey player Nic Kerdiles in September 2020, but she also had brief romances with Bachelor Colton Underwood, NBA player Luke Kennard and more.

Prior to their split, Savannah’s relationship with Nic was “very unique,” she exclusively told Life & Style in July 2020. The couple broke off their engagement before their wedding date, which was set for May 9, 2020, but still tried to continue their relationship as boyfriend and girlfriend.

“We’re just back to dating, and you know, putting no pressure on things whatsoever,” the reality star explained. “As of now … we’re kind of marching to our own beat. It has been confusing for people, but at the end of the day, we have to do what is best for us.” Nic got down on one knee and proposed in December 2018 after less than a year of dating.

Pumping the brakes on their wedding happened when Savannah’s dad, Todd Chrisley, was about “to write that first check to the wedding planner.” However, it was the best decision for the young couple at the time.

“Nic and I were like ‘OK, we need to wait a little longer.’ Because we both realized we both had a lot of things we needed to work on, and we needed to work on together and we had to have those hard conversations,” she continued. “So, we’re both just taking a lot of time to focus on ourselves and be better for ourselves so we can be better for each other.”

Savannah is in her very mid-20s and is navigating her career after growing up in the spotlight. The former beauty queen acknowledged she and Nic were both “trying to find [their] places in this world as young adults.”

They appeared to still be going strong in August 2020. “Happy 23rd Birthday to the woman that has changed my life,” Nic gushed via Instagram to celebrate Savannah’s big day at the time. “I continue to thank God every day for having put you in my life. Your smile, your heart, your strength, your ambition and your overall love is unmatched! These moments are the ones that I hold onto most. So proud of the woman you have become and continue to be. Love ya, kid!”

The following month, however, Savannah announced via Instagram that she and the athlete ended their relationship for good. “Nic and I have decided to call it quits,” the text September 2020 caption read. “There’s no hatred between the two of us … and in all honesty … that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it’s time for us to move forward individually.”

Nearly two years later, the exes have remained on good terms. Keep scrolling to see Savannah’s full dating history!