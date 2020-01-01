They ended last season of Love After Lockup on shaky terms, and Angela and Tony’s relationship doesn’t seem to be faring any better during the season premiere of Life After Lockup. In In Touch‘s exclusive clip from the January 3 episode, the older woman tells her fiancé to take a hike after she goes through his phone and finds out that he’s still talking to other women. She gave him “one more shot” in the past, but will he get a second? Or was Angela’s sister right to not trust Tony? Check out the video above to see In Touch‘s first look at the January 3 season premiere episode.

We TV

Love After Lockup airs on We TV Fridays at 9:00 p.m. ET.