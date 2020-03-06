Watch your back, Tony! Though Life After Lockup star Angela can take care of herself, her pal Tommy has her back. In In Touch’s exclusive clip from the Friday, March 6 episode, he takes the opportunity to confront his friend’s fiancé, warning him not to cheat and make the same mistake twice. But when Tommy promises that he’ll “make sure he doesn’t do it again” after he hurts Angela one more time, things start to heat up. Check out the video above to see In Touch‘s first look at the March 6 episode.

We TV

Life After Lockup airs on We TV Fridays at 9:00 p.m. ET.