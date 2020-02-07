Is it Tony‘s turn to call it quits with Angela? The Life After Lockup couple have broken up more than once due to the former inmate’s philandering ways, and the romance may be at risk once again. This time, though, it’s not because Tony cheated — it’s because he is at his breaking point when it comes to Angela’s rules about their romance. In In Touch‘s exclusive clip from the Friday, February 7 episode, the reality star is “ready to say screw it” to trying to appease his lady when she heads out to spend time with her sister. But will he really go back to being a single man? Check out the video above to see In Touch‘s first look at the February 7 episode.

We TV

Life After Lockup airs on We TV Fridays at 9:00 p.m. ET.