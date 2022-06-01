Not holding back. Liam Payne shaded Gigi Hadid’s old tweet that called Zayn Malik a “respectful king” following his alleged altercation with the model’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, and admitted he had a “dislike” for his former One Direction bandmate.

“[Gigi] tweeted something about ‘get yourself a respectful man’ or something. That one didn’t age very well,” Liam, 28, said during an appearance on YouTuber Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast on Tuesday, May 31, while they discussed the past Twitter feud between Gigi, 27, and Logan’s brother, Jake Paul.

In February 2020, Jake, 25, tweeted about his rocky meeting with Zayn, 29, after the pair crossed paths in Las Vegas. “Almost had to clap up Zane [sic] from [One] Direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f—k off for no reason when I was being nice to him,” the influencer wrote. “Zane [sic], [I know] you’re reading this … stop being angry cause [you] came home alone to [your] big ass hotel room hahaha.”

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

While Zayn ignored the rude message, Gigi, who shares daughter Khai with the “Pillowtalk” singer, surprised fans by publicly clapping back.

“LOL [because] he doesn’t care to hang [with] you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies?” the model responded. “Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king [because] he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed.”

After getting publicly roasted by Gigi, Jake later called himself a “f—king idiot” on the social media platform and pointed to being “drunk” at the time.

As for why G’s tweet didn’t “age very well,” Liam was referring to Zayn’s alleged altercation with Gigi’s mom, Yolanda, in October 2021. At the time, TMZ claimed that Zayn allegedly “struck” Yolanda, 58, a detail he “adamantly” denied, and called her a “f—king Dutch slut” after she allegedly entered the home he and Gigi shared while the model was out of town. In Touch confirmed that Gigi and Zayn “quietly separated” that same month.

After the incident, Zayn pleaded no contest to four counts of summary harassment stemming from the altercation, according to court documents obtained by In Touch. The musician was ordered to 90 days of probation per count — which totaled 360 days — to take anger management classes along with paying court fines and other penalties and was ordered to stay away from Yolanda.

The “Dusk Till Dawn” artist defended himself in a lengthy message on social media and explained why he agreed to the charges. “As you know, I am a private person, and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up,” the British singer wrote. “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to [no] contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s [sic], who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

Despite Liam’s taunting remarks, he noted that he’ll always support his former bandmate. “There’s many reasons why I dislike Zayn and there’s many reasons why I’ll always, always be on his side,” the “Night Changes” singer said. “If I had had to go through what he went through, through his growth and whatever else … My parents are overly supportive to the point where it’s annoying at times. Zayn had a different upbringing in that sense.”