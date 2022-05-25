Breaking it down! Liam Payne rose to fame as a member of the popular boy band One Direction. Following the band’s breakup, Liam has pursued a solo singing career. Keep scrolling to learn his net worth.

What Is Liam Payne’s Net Worth?

Liam has an impressive net worth of $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

When Did Liam Payne Join One Direction?

The singer was just 14 when he auditioned for The X Factor for the first time in 2008. While he wasn’t successful on his first run on the singing competition show, Liam re-applied in 2010 when he was 16. He impressed the judges and was placed in a band with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson. The then-teens went on to form One Direction.

During their time on the show, One Direction caught the attention of fans and ultimately came in third place. They continued to perform together and went on to release their debut album, Up All Night, in November 2011.

One Direction made the most of their success and toured internationally while releasing the albums Take Me Home (2012), Midnight Memories (2013) and Four (2014) with all five original members.

Zayn shocked the world when he announced his exit from the band in March 2015. Liam, Harry, Niall and Louis didn’t let Zayn’s absence stop the band from making music, and they released their fifth album – Made in the A.M. – in November 2015.

Shutterstock

Why Did One Direction Break Up?

In January 2016, the remaining members of One Direction revealed they were taking an indefinite hiatus. At the time, sources told Us Weekly that the reason the “Night Changes” singers split was because they were “exhausted and wanted solo careers.”

Liam reflected on the band’s breakup while appearing on an April 2020 episode of the Killing It podcast. “We all just got on with it, you know, it was just a case of this is your job and this is what you do and then you just slowly spiraled into this thing. I mean, more than anything for us, I think the danger zone is in the band,” he said at the time. “And actually what probably caused the demise of it, towards the end, was just the tiredness more than anything. Everyone makes stupid decisions when they’re tired.”

What Has Liam Payne Done Since One Direction?

Following One Direction’s split, Liam pursued a solo music career. He dropped the single “Strip That Down” in May 2017 ahead of the release of his debut album, LP1, in December 2019. Additionally, the “Bedroom Floor” singer released an EP titled First Time in August 2018.

In addition to pursuing a solo music career, Liam experienced many changes in her personal life following the band’s split. The musician welcomed son Bear with Cheryl, whom he dated from 2016 until 2018, in March 2017.

Liam began dating model Maya Henry in 2019 and they became engaged in August 2020. He announced they ended their relationship in June 2021, though they reconciled later that year and became engaged again.

Was Liam Payne Caught Cheating on Maya Henry?

In May 2022, In Touch confirmed that Liam and Maya officially called off their engagement when photos of the singer cuddling another woman, later identified as Aliana Mawla, surfaced online.

Maya seemed surprised by the PDA-packed pics of Liam and Aliana, 22, by writing on a fan account’s post: “I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman. This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now.”

After the photos leaked, a source told In Touch that Liam and Maya actually called it quits a month earlier.