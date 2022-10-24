A legend! Leslie Jordan was a beloved actor, Hollywood star and internet sensation. The longtime talent died on October 24, 2022, during a fatal car crash, his rep confirmed to In Touch. Prior to his passing, he appeared in some of the most iconic television shows and films.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times,” his manager said in a statement to In Touch. “What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

Leslie has made an impact in the entertainment industry since the ‘80s. Keep reading to learn more about his most popular TV and movie roles!

Leslie Jordan Starred In American Horror Story

Leslie played multiple roles throughout the series, while showcasing his various acting abilities. He played Quentin Fleming during season 3: Coven, Ashley Gilbert/Cricket Marlowe during season 6: Roanoke and Courtney during season 9: 1984.

Leslie Jordan Starred In Will & Grace

Leslie won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor In a Comedy Series for his role as Beverly Leslie on the hit TV show.

The cherished entertainer accidentally broke the prestigious trophy after packing it in a suitcase shortly after the win. “There actually is an Emmy hospital,” he told Go Pride in 2016. “They won’t repair (the statues), and you must relinquish it. But, for $300, they will give you a brand new Emmy,” he continued, adding, “I still kind of like her. “She’s just a mess and has suffered so many indignities.”

Leslie Starred In The Cool Kids

Whether it’s a drama, horror or comedy series, Leslie slayed in every type of role!

The 2018 Fox show revolved around three popular men in a senior citizen center who quickly lost their likeliness to a new member. The best part of the show was that Leslie got to play his hilarious self. Unfortunately, the series was canceled after one season.

“I grew up in a very religious, sort of homophobic environment and all of the sudden I’m getting to play this openly gay character who’s perfectly, perfectly content with who he is and what he is,” Leslie said during the 2018 preview event for the sitcom. “That’s me right now.”

Leslie Jordan Starred In Call Me Kat

Leslie stole the show during his role as Phil in the 2021 series. The Tennessee native previously shared lessons he learned while working on the set of Call Me Kat.

“I’m always the scene-stealer,” he admitted to AfterBuzz TV in September 2022. “I’m the funny guy that comes in with a zinger and I’m always showing out, but on this, I can’t do that. I have to give. To be a worker among workers has turned into a wonderful thing, and I watch myself now — I didn’t like to watch myself at all, but I can watch myself now because there I am just being normal.”