Big spender! Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy bid more than $80,000 in an art auction.

While attending the 2022 Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 22, Blue, 10, made a generous donation when she bid on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings.

In an Instagram Story originally captured by Quinta Brunson, which later circulated on Twitter via Pop Crave, Blue Ivy wore a blue flapper-esque ensemble that she accessorized with pearls and a feathered headband. As Beyoncé, 41, and Jay-Z, 52, stood by, Blue Ivy excitedly stood up at the table and waved her auction paddle high in the air in an attempt to bid on the earrings.

Unfortunately for the couple’s eldest child, she was outbid and left the auction without the earrings.

The event was cohosted by her maternal grandmother, Tina Knowles, who donned the earrings while onstage. Luckily for Blue Ivy, she’ll likely score a similar pair in the future as the earrings being auctioned previously belonged to the “Single Ladies” singer.

LARRY W SMITH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The recent art gala is not the first time Blue Ivy has participated in an auction.

During the same event in 2018, the New York native had her eye on an acrylic painting of a young Sidney Poitier. She initially bid $17,000 before increasing the offer to $19,000. However, her bid was beaten by Tyler Perry’s offer of $20,000.

Blue Ivy didn’t leave the 2018 event empty-handed after she successfully bid on a 36″ x 36″ art piece that was made out of deconstructed law and medical books. At the time, Vanity Fair reported she bid $10,000 for the art piece and won.

In addition to Blue Ivy, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are also the parents to 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

Over the years, the “Halo” singer has made rare comments about her motherhood experience.

In February 2013, she reflected on watching her firstborn child grow up when she was just 1-year-old. “When I wake up in the morning, the best thing in the world is seeing her face,” she said while appearing on the NFL Network’s Super Bowl Live show at the time. “She’s starting to talk. It’s just such a beautiful time in my life to have a child and every day see something new and see her learn something new.”

Beyoncé has also said that being present in her kids’ life is a priority for her. “I think the most stressful thing for me is balancing work and life,” she told Elle in 2019. “Making sure I am present for my kids – dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband, and being home in time to have dinner with my family – all while running a company – can be challenging.”