Famed character actor Leslie Jordan has died in a car accident in Los Angeles following a medical emergency, which caused his BMW to slam into a building on Monday, October 24. Keep reading to find out his net worth after a decades-long career.

What Was Leslie Jordan’s Net Worth?

The Will and Grace star had amassed a $1.5 million fortune as of 2022, according to Celebrity Net Worth

What Were Leslie Jordan’s Best-Known Roles?

He memorably portrayed flamboyant frenemy Beverly Leslie to Megan Mullally‘s Karen Walker in 17 episodes spanning from Will & Grace‘s original run in where his character was introduced in 2001. He appeared again in the show’s reboot that ran for three seasons from 2017 through 2020.

Leslie was also known to audiences of Ryan Murphy‘s anthology series American Horror Story, starring in several of the shows. He first appeared in season 3, Coven, playing Quentin Fleming, a member of the witches’ council. Leslie would return for season 6’s AHS: Roanoke and appeared again in season 9’s,1984, wearing a wonderfully retro look featuring a brown new wave hairstyle and black rocker clothing to play Camp Redwood’s founder and killer Margaret’s assistant.

The famed character actor most recently played Phil on Mayim Bialik‘s Fox comedy Call Me Kat beginning in 2020. He also appeared in the 2011 film The Help as Mr. Blackly.

Leslie Jordan Was an Emmy Award Winner

In 2006, he won an Emmy for Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role on Will and Grace.

Leslie Jordan’s Death Was Mourned by His Longtime Manager

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times,” his manager said in a statement to In Touch. “What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”