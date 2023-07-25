LeBron James is used to hearing MVP chants on the court, but his kids also consider him the Most Valuable Dad. The Lakers superstar is the proud father to three growing children whom he shares with wife Savannah James.

LeBron and his wife got the scare of a lifetime when his eldest son, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., was rushed to a hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California on July 24, according to ​reports.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital,” a rep for the family said in a statement. “He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.”

In addition to Bronny – whom the high school sweethearts welcomed on October 6, 2004 – LeBron and Savannah share son Bryce Maximus and daughter Zhuri Nova.

LeBron James Jr.

Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Bronny is following in his father’s footsteps as he plans for a future in the NBA. Currently a student at USC, the teen has been playing ball since he was a child. While LeBron is nearing the end of his career, Bronny will be eligible for the NBA as early as the 2024 season. The MVP has no plans on retiring before playing at least one season with his son.

“My last year [in the league] will be played with my son,” the Ohio native told the Athletic in 2022. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

Bronny signed an endorsement deal with Nike, shortly after turning 18, after the NCAA changed the rules in September 2021.

“The Legacy Continues On!! Congrats Young King!!” LeBron, who has long been a Nike athlete, captioned an Instagram post shortly after the announcement.

Bryce Maximus James

Shutterstock

LeBron and Savannah welcomed baby No. 2, a son named Bryce Maximus James, on June 14, 2007.

The high schooler also plans to play in the NBA one day and already has college scholarships being thrown his way. In August 2022, at just 15 years old, Duquesne University in Pittsburgh was the first Division I school to offer Bryce the chance to play on their team.

“SCREAMING HAPPY 16th BIRTHDAY to my Twin MAXIMUS @_justbryce!!!!!!” the proud dad shared via Instagram in June 2023. “I LOVE YOU YOUNG [King]!!! Keep going up and up and up! Love the young man you are and becoming every single day!!”

Zhuri Nova James

Courtesy of Zhuri James/Instagram

Zhuri Nova, LeBron and Savannah’s youngest child and only daughter, was born October 22, 2014. While it’s unclear if Zhuri has any interest in basketball, she does already have an eye for fashion.

In October 2020, one week ahead of her sixth birthday, Zhuri helped launch Janie and Jack x Harlem’s Fashion Row.

“Last week, I hosted the @janieandjack and @harlemsfashionrow Fashion Show!!” her official Instagram account, which is run by her parents, captioned a photo from the event. “I had SO much fun as a HOST, I even got to interview all 3 designers!! They were all super nice 😄 @kimberlygoldson @kristianloren @richfresh”