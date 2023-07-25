LeBron James‘ son Bronny James was rushed to a hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout for the University of Southern California, according to ​reports.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital,” a rep for the James family said in a statement. “He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.”

The statement continued that LeBron, 38, and his wife, Savannah James, “wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

During the incident on Monday, July 23, a 911 call was made at 9:26 a.m. from USC’s Galen Center. Bronny, 18, was said to be unconscious and was taken by ambulance to the hospital. The medical emergency was Code 3, which means the ambulance lights and sirens and signifies that the emergency was serious.

Bronny announced he committed to playing basketball for the USC Trojans in May. “Fight On #committed,” he captioned a photo of himself wearing his jersey in the locker room via Instagram.

In addition to Bronny, LeBron and Savannah, 36, share kids Bryce Maximus, 16, and Zhuri Nova, 8.

It’s clear that their sons plan to follow in LeBron’s footsteps, and LeBron is in full support of the idea. In February 2022, the father of three told The Athletic that he plans to spend his final year in the NBA on the court with Bronny. “My last year will be played with my son,” he said at the time. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be.”

LeBron continued to discuss his hopes that Bronny and Bryce will play in the NBA while talking to Sports Illustrated in August 2022. “I put it in the air because I like to talk to the basketball gods out there and see if things can come to fruition. I’ve always set out goals in my career, talked to the basketball gods, and they’ve listened to all of them,” he told the outlet. “Hopefully, they can listen to this last one, too.”

The Ohio native noted that “he could play for quite a while,” adding, “So it’s all up to my body, but more importantly, my mind.” LeBron continued, “If my mind can stay sharp and fresh and motivated, then the sky’s not even a limit for me. I can go beyond that. But we shall see.”