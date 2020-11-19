LeBron James Launches Premium Tequila Brand Lobos 1707 Just in Time for the Holidays

Just in time for this season of giving comes Lobos 1707, a brand new tequila and mezcal brand being backed by none other than NBA World Champion LeBron James.

This premium spirit pays heritage to a centuries-old distilling process, providing an unique taste experience you’ll want to share with friends and family this holiday season whether in person or virtually.

Derived from the Spanish word meaning ‘wolves,’ and dedicated to the strength of a pack, what sets Lobos 1707 apart are that its spirits are distilled with traditional Mexican aging but finished in wine barrels from Spain, representing a modern approach to a practice that was created over 400 years ago.

The vision for the Lobos 1707 brand is led by CEO Dia Simms, who fell in love with the brand history. “Our belief is if there is not enough room at the table… we build a bigger table,” says Simms.

Part of their expanding table was LeBron, who “knew the first time I tasted Lobos 1707 Tequila that it was special. When I learned more about the brand story and leadership team, I knew I wanted to be a part of it.”

To help promote the release the brand has released a video journey, from barrel to table, giving unique insight into the brand legacy, which can be watched above.

Lobos 1707 launches nationwide in 2021 but is available now at select retailers and restaurants throughout New York City, Florida and California, and online at Reservebar.com . The collection includes Lobos 1707 Tequila, Joven, Lobos 1707 Tequila, Reposado, Lobos 1707 Tequila, Extra Anejo and Lobos 1707 Mezcal.