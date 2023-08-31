Teen Mom 2 alum Leah Messer admitted she’s been going through a rough patch one year after her ex, Jaylan Mobley, proposed in Costa Rica.

“Would you guys believe me if I told you this has been one of the hardest years of my life?” Leah, 31, asked via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 30. “Because it has been, but I keep looking forward despite it all. I pray that you are too!”

She continued, “We are all battling so much that we don’t speak on. I hope these next few months lighten up on your girl and anyone else who has had a tough year. It’s making us hella stronger & wiser!”

The reality star and her former fiancé announced their engagement in August 2022, after Jaylan, 26, proposed during their anniversary trip to Costa Rica. “It feels amazing. I never imagined myself being here today, but I couldn’t imagine myself being anywhere else,” she told People at the time.

However, just two months later, the couple would announce their split.

“While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship,” the pair said in a joint statement to In Touch that October. “So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends.”

In the months that followed, the pair got into a public spat over the deed on their former home, which Leah and her daughters remained in following their breakup. According to the 16 & Pregnant alum, Jaylan’s claim to having added her to the deed were “bulls–t.”

“I take full responsibility for believing that because I even asked, ‘Don’t I have to be present?’ And he said, ‘No, because I’m the sole owner.’ It’s the lying…” she shared via social media.

In addition to her residential woes, Leah has also been in the midst of a financial debacle after she was hit with a $290,000 lien in June.

“I have worked with many different accountants over the years. At first, I was filing and paying more than I was making and then I was paying people that had me stall while ‘they handled the tax situation,’” Leah exclusively told In Touch at the time. “Apparently it’s a long process. Then in 2020, the IRS was backed up like the entire world due to COVID. I initially got behind after my divorce from [Jeremy Calvert] and when I went to the rehabilitation facility.”

The Hope, Grace and Faith author added, “I didn’t grow up making the income that I do now, [and] I didn’t have the guidance that a girl at 16 should’ve had to responsibly handle money and make healthy financial planning choices.”

Leah is currently in the process of obtaining her real estate license, announcing that she passed the state portion of the exam and is currently asking fans for advice ahead of her national exam.