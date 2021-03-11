Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer made it crystal clear she is not expecting her fourth child. The longtime MTV personality shut down the swirling rumors that she is pregnant with baby No. 4 in a playful new TikTok video.

“It’s thirsty Thursday and I’m not pregnant. Cheers,” the mom of three, 28, captioned the clip via Instagram on March 11, adding champagne and laughing emojis. Leah currently shares twins Aliannah and Aleeah, 11, with first husband Corey Simms, 31, and daughter Adalynn, 8, with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert, 32.

Although there have been no clues indicating she was expanding her family, that didn’t stop some people from speculating otherwise. Leah did, however, reveal if she would be open to the idea in a recent interview with Us Weekly.

“I don’t know where I’d be without [my daughters],” she said while promoting the audiobook release of her 2020 memoir, Hope, Grace & Faith. “If I were to ever get remarried, and let’s say they didn’t have kids and would want a child, it would have to come with terms and conditions this time because I put my work in!”

Leah did not rule out the possibility, but hinted she is fine either way. “I don’t know. Whatever’s meant to be will happen,” the author continued.

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Following her divorces and breakup from latest boyfriend Jason Jordan in 2019, the West Virginia native said she is more than content focusing on her goals and brood until she finds the right person. “I definitely want someone that’s compassionate and empathetic,” Leah said about the qualities she is looking for in a romantic partner. “A hard worker [that] has a good career path for themselves. It’s just a few things. And I also want to be able to take time apart from each other and it not be, like, a conflict. Like, you have your thing, I have my thing.”

Leah previously discussed the adoration she has for her girls and how they inspired her to overcome her past struggles with addiction, which she opened up about in season 10. “[Addie], Ali and Aleeah have always been my motivation behind my book,” she exclusively told In Touch in November. “They’re what kept me going. And making the decision to go to Arizona to the treatment facility. They were my hope, my grace and my faith through it all.”