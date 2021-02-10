Actress Lauren London put an end to swirling pregnancy rumors after seeing an article claiming she was expecting baby No. 3.

“Woke up to some straight bulls–t. Rumors! Lies!” the Always and Forever star, 36, tweeted to set the record straight on Wednesday, February 10. “On a woman trying her best to heal?! Please stop. I’m NOT pregnant.”

“Don’t disturb the peace of the people that need it the most,” the mom of two, who shares son Kameron Carter, 11, with ex Lil Wayne and son Kross Ermias Asghedom, 4, with late partner Nipsey Hussle, wrote in a second Twitter post.

London has been working hard to move forward and honor Hussle’s legacy in the wake of his tragic death at the age of 33. The rapper, whose real name is Ermias Davidson Asghedom, was fatally shot outside his store, The Marathon Clothing, on March 31, 2019. Hussle was not only a Grammy-winning artist, but also a father of two to son Kross and daughter Emani Asghedom from a previous relationship.

The chart-topping artist and London dated for six years and were known to keep their romance under wraps. She later opened up about their powerful connection during the service held for Hussle at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

“Grief is the final act of love,” she said in her eulogy. “My heart hears you. I feel you everywhere. I’m so grateful that I had you. I love you beyond this Earth. And, until we meet again, the marathon continues.”

Last year, the ATL alum paid tribute to Hussle on social media and revealed losing him has impacted her in ways she couldn’t have anticipated. “Time is deceptive,” London wrote on the first anniversary of his death, revealing the emotions come in waves. “It’s been a year since you transitioned. The pain is as heavy today as it was a year ago. God knows I would give anything to see you again. I didn’t think I was going to survive a second of any of this. Prayers have kept me together.”

“The kids keep me going and God’s Grace and Mercy have carried me this far,” the California native added about the stoicism he instilled in her. “I stand strong because of you. Because I know you wouldn’t have it any other way. Because I recall every late-night conversation we had about resilience and fear. Because you were my greatest teacher and because you are still with us, in spirit.”