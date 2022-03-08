Despite Larsa Pippen’s well-known falling out with ex-friend Kim Kardashian, the Real Housewives of Miami star, 47, is still supporting her former bestie, 41, from afar, saying that she approves of the Skims founder’s romance with Pete Davidson.

“You know what? If they’re happy, I’m happy,” Larsa said on the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast on Monday, March 7.

MEGA

The falling out between the mother of four and the ex-wife of basketball legend Scottie Pippen was pointed out by some fans in April 2020 when Larsa, Kim and her cohort of sisters all unfollowed each other on social media. According to Larsa, the cause of the divide was the behavior of Kanye West.

“If Kanye feels like him and Kim are better without me, then let them be without me,” Larsa said during an appearance on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast in November 2020. “I’m OK with that. … I will survive,” she added, claiming that the “Runaway” rapper, 44, “brainwashed” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and her siblings.

Larsa said she “blocked” Kanye on her phone because he called her at all hours of the day.

“Obviously, that really upset him. So, he turned that into, ‘Oh, she’s this and she’s that.’ [The Kardashians] all started to ride his wave,” the Chicago native continued. “If you’re that easily swayed, like the wind, then do I really give a f–k? Should I give a f–k? I don’t know. Was I hurt by it? Yes. But at the same time, I’m like, I’ve done nothing. I’ve never done one thing. I’ve been the most honest and truthful best friend to all of them.”

It seemed the former friends still hadn’t patched things up in February 2021, when the Larsa Marie founder gave further details surrounding the friendship breakup.

“I don’t know if you call it ‘betrayed,’’’ she said on the “Hollywood Unlocked” podcast. “Things happened… and our relationship had gotten to a place that was just a weird, ugly place. I never thought it would happen. I love them. We had an issue, or issues. We had a falling out… but I’m not gonna be petty or immature. If they come for me then… karma’s a bitch.”

The two reality TV stars’ friendship goes back to at least 2011, when Kim took over Khloé Kardashian‘s spot on the Kardashian spinoff Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami, which then became Kourtney and Kim take Miami. Larsa appeared multiple times on the show.

Kim sparked up her romance with Pete, 28, after she hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021. The pair has been spotted together from coast to coast ever since, prompting backlash from Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West, whom she finally divorced in March 2022 after nearly seven years of marriage.

Although Larsa and Kim have not restored their friendship to its former state, it seems the majority of their feud has ended.

“I feel like we’re in a really good place. You know, I feel like there was a lot [of] miscommunication at the time,” Larsa said in January. “We’ve all apologized to each other. We’re in a really good place.”

The RHOM star seems to be in full support of the KUWTK alum’s current relationship.

“I feel like when people are happy it shows and I feel like they’re happy and that’s all that matters,” Larsa said.