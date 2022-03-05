Larsa Pippen shot back at rumors that the Real Housewives of Miami star received a Brazilian butt lift on Thursday, saying her bum is the result of a dedicated workout regimen.

“I literally work out seven days a week,” said the TV personality, 47, during the Real Housewives of Miami reunion. “If I show you my photos from five years ago, I was less than 100 pounds. I’m 140 pounds now, so yeah, my legs look thicker than they were, my arms look thicker than they were. My whole body has changed. … My body’s tight because I work out.”

Bravo host Andy Cohen brought up the topic during the RHOM reunion, saying there have been “quite a few comments” about Larsa’s conspicuous physical transformation.

Courtesy of Larsa Pippen/Instagram

Some fans shared their views on the matter via social media. Love Island season 6 cast member Shaughna Phillips even chimed in, writing in a January tweet, “Who done Larsa Pippen’s BBL because that is a great…”

While the ex-wife of basketball legend Scottie Pippen, from whom she finally divorced in January 2022, adamantly denies getting a BBL, she quickly admitted to other procedures that she’s undergone.

“I’ve had my nose done. I’ve had my lips done. And that’s basically it,” she said, noting that she also had her breasts enhanced prior to season 3 of the reality TV series.

Larsa explained that she has no problem with using plastic surgery to improve her appearance, telling her castmates that she will do whatever it takes to “feel good.”

“I feel like I’m very progressive. I’m into trends, and I feel like whatever makes me feel good and look good, I’m willing to do. I’m that person,” she explained on the Peacock show. “I’m very happy with the way I look.”

In the season, Larsa’s falling out with former close friend Kim Kardashian was a topic of interest, with the star saying in an episode that she was “stuck in the middle” between Kim, 41, and Kanye West.

The reality star received an apology from Andy in a sneak peek of the two-part RHOM reunion for her previous reunion appearance that he said was “horrible.”

“I’m hoping this is a way better experience because I felt like we were rushed,” Larsa agreed.