Moving on? Larsa Pippen revealed if she and Kim Kardashian are still friends today after their past drama.

“I feel like we’re in a really good place. You know, I feel like there was a lot [of] miscommunication at the time,” the Real Housewives of Miami star, 47, told Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 12, adding that she and Kim, 41, have “apologized to each other.”

The Dancing With the Stars: Junior alum noted that there’s no residual beef between the ladies and “everyone’s happy.”

Speculation about the longtime friends’ falling out came in April 2020 when eagle-eyed fans noticed Larsa and the Skims founder — and her A-list sisters — all unfollowed each other on social media.

At the time, the estranged wife of basketball legend Scottie Pippen seemed to point to Kanye West as the reason her friendship with Kim ended.

“If Kanye feels like him and Kim are better without me, then let them be without me. I’m OK with that. … I will survive,” Larsa said during an appearance on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast in November 2020, claiming that the “Runaway” rapper, 44, “brainwashed” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and her siblings.

Larsa claimed she “blocked” Kanye on her phone because he called her at all hours of the day.

“Obviously, that really upset him. So, he turned that into, ‘Oh, she’s this and she’s that.’ [The Kardashians] all started to ride his wave,” the Chicago native continued. “If you’re that easily swayed, like the wind, then do I really give a f–k? Should I give a f–k? I don’t know. Was I hurt by it? Yes. But at the same time, I’m like, I’ve done nothing. I’ve never done one thing. I’ve been the most honest and truthful best friend to all of them.”

Kim has since filed for divorce from the Yeezy founder, with whom she shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, in February 2021.

It seemed as though things were still salty between Larsa and the reality TV family in February 2021, and the Larsa Marie founder divulged more details about why they were no longer on friendly terms.

“I don’t know if you call it ‘betrayed,’’ she said of their falling out on the “Hollywood Unlocked” podcast. “Things happened… and our relationship had gotten to a place that was just a weird, ugly place. I never thought it would happen. I love them. We had an issue, or issues. We had a falling out … but I’m not gonna be petty or immature. If they come for me then … karma’s a bitch.”

Larsa noted that “everyone” usually tells her she has the “best energy” and the “best vibes” before seemingly throwing a little shade in the direction of the KKW Beauty founder.

“Some people value men over friends,” she continued. “I feel like my lesson was people that you go to bat for, don’t expect will go to bat for you. I had to learn that the hard way because I was a very loyal friend.”