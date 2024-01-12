Larsa Pippen shut down Adriana De Moura’s claim that she kissed “the Kardashians’ ass” for fame before she feuded with the famous family.

“If you know me, you know that for the last 10 years, I’ve been working on my brand and my superstar kids,” the Bravo star, 49, told People in an interview published on Thursday, January 11. “That’s really where I’ve been. I haven’t been anywhere else or sucking up to anyone else. Always had famous friends and always been working to grow and evolve.”

The statement was a direct response to a comment that Adriana made in a midseason trailer for season 6 of The Real Housewives of Miami, which was released in December 2023. “You weren’t there, darling,” Adriana, 58, told Larsa. “You were in L.A. for 10 years kissing the Kardashians’ ass. So shut up!”

Larsa admitted that she doesn’t “really pay” Adriana “any attention” when she makes comments like this. “I don’t hide in anyone’s shadow,” she insisted. “[I’ve always] stood on my own two feet. I’m my own person. I feel like I’m good being alone. I’m good.”

Getty

The reality star, who was previously married to Scottie Pippen for more than 20 years, has a long history with the Kardashians. After years of friendship, members of the famous family, including Kim Kardashian, began unfollowing Larsa on social media during the summer of 2020. That November, the socialite admitted that she thought Kim’s then-husband, Kanye West, was to blame for the falling out.

“I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim,” she admitted. “I was his go-to person to call when he wasn’t happy with X, Y and Z. How [did that] turn? Maybe because I blocked him on my phone because I couldn’t bear taking his calls anymore. I can’t. I’m drained.”

Larsa suspected that Kanye, 46, began to bad mouth her to Kim, 43, and other Kardashian family members after she stopped taking his “ranting” phone calls. “If Kanye feels that he and Kim are better off without me, then let them be without me,” she said. “I’m OK with that. Do I look like I’m suffering? Do I look like I’m in pain? I’m OK. I will survive. Was it hurtful? Yes. But do I have love from a lot of other places? Yes.”

The Hulu star wound up filing for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, and their split was finalized at the end of 2022.

Kim has never commented on her falling out with Larsa, but the RHOM star insisted that she was in a “good place” with her former BFF in December 2021. One year later, she added, “We’re cool. We’re friends. There’s no beef. There’s no bad situation. If I see her out obviously we’re going to speak. It’s not what people want it to be.”