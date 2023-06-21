All about the money, honey! The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen has lived lavishly for years. Not only did she marry into NBA royalty after she wed now ex-husband Scottie Pippen in 1997, but she became a reality star years later and has been friends with A-listers. Larsa isn’t shy to flaunt her fabulous life to her fans and online followers, leading them to question what her finances are like. Keep reading to find out her net worth!

What Is Larsa Pippen’s Net Worth?

The reality star has an estimated net worth of $10 million in 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Larsa Pippen Make Money?

The Chicago, Illinois was a founding member of The Real Housewives of Miami during the season 1 premiere in 2011, but did not return for the following season. Larsa returned to the Bravo show during season 4 in 2021 and is still a main cast member as of publication.

Photo by Sam Deitch/BFA/Shutterstock

It is unknown what her cast salary is, but the influencer hasn’t shied away from sharing her NSFW main source of income.

During season 5 of RHOM, Larsa revealed she has an OnlyFans account, a subscription-based online platform where creators can post X-rated content. She later told Andy Cohen that she once made $200,000 from “one person” in a “two-week span” during a 2022 appearance on Watch What Happens Live. During the conversation, Larsa made it clear she “doesn’t post nudes,” however, her OnlyFans account is filled with bikini, lingerie and feet photos.

When Did Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen Get Divorced?

Larsa and the Chicago Bulls legend split in 2016 after nearly 20 years of marriage, but quickly reconciled before officially parting ways in 2018. Us Weekly confirmed their divorce was finalized three years later.

“I can confirm that Scottie and Larsa Pippen are now divorced, and that the divorce was finalized on December 15, 2021,” attorney David J. Glass told the outlet in a January 2022 statement. “All issues were resolved amicably. The parties are now focusing successfully coparenting their remaining minor children.”

In Touch later obtained court documents stating that Larsa was “awarded” half of the marital assets under balances titled “The Plan,” which was community property of their estate. Furthermore, Larsa is listed as an “alternate payee” in the trust, receiving half of the account as valued at the time of separation.

The document was ordered by Judge David Fields on June 16, 2023.

Following their divorce, Larsa is now dating Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan.