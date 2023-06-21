Cha-ching! Larsa Pippen has been granted half of ex-husband Scottie Pippen‘s Chicago Bulls retirement account funds as part of their divorce settlement. Keep reading for details on their split and divorce battle.

When Did Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen Split?

The former couple first filed for divorce in 2016, but they later reconciled. Larsa filed for divorce in November 2018, citing “irreconcilable differences,” and this time the split was for good.

When Was Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen’s Divorce Finalized?

“I can confirm that Scottie and Larsa Pippen are now divorced, and that the divorce was finalized on December 15, 2021,” attorney David J. Glass told Us Weekly at the time. He added, “All issues were resolved amicably. The parties are now focusing successfully coparenting their remaining minor children.”

The outlet confirmed in August 2021 that a stipulated judgment had been submitted in their divorce case, which meant both parties had agreed to terms and just needed a judge to sign off on the final judgement.

Much of the divorce settlement was sealed, including how much Scottie agreed to pay Larsa in spousal support.

Photo by Sam Deitch/BFA/Shutterstock

How Did Larsa Pippen Get Part of Scottie’s NBA Retirement Fund In Their Divorce?

Scottie played for the Chicago Bulls from 1987 to 1998. The former couple married in 1997 when he was still playing for the team before getting traded to Houston the following year. During their divorce, it was determined that Larsa was entitled to half of the funds Scottie put into his Chicago Bulls 401K account during the duration of their marriage until their 2016 split, as it was community property and part of their marital estate. Larsa is listed as an “alternate payee” on Scottie’s plan in court papers ​obtained by In Touch. The agreement was ordered by Judge David Fields on June 16, 2023.

Do Larsa and Scottie Pippen Have Children?

The exes share four kids, adult sons Scottie Jr. and Preston, son Justin, who was born in July 2005, and daughter Sofia, whom they welcomed in December 2008.

What Has Larsa Pippen Said About Getting Divorced?

Larsa gushed about her joy at being single during the Real Housewives of Miami season 4 premiere in December 2021. “Now that I’m single, I feel like I look better than ever,” she said. “So, my vibe is very Miami. It’s sexy, it’s fun and I feel really independent.”

The Bravo star has been dating Scottie’s Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan‘s son Marcus Jordan since September 2022, despite a 16-year age gap.