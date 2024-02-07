Their love wasn’t meant to be. Landon Barker and Charli D’Amelio have split after more than one year of dating.

“Hey everyone, I would like to let you guys know that Charli and I are no longer together,” Landon, 20, wrote via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 7. “We broke up to focus on ourselves.”

Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler’s son then assured fans that he and Charli, 19, ended things on good terms. “We are still friends and have so much love for each other. I am incredibly grateful for the time we shared and hope you can respect our decisions,” he wrote. “Thank you, love you all so much.”

While Landon broke his silence regarding their split, Charli has not yet spoken out.

Rumors began to swirl that they were dating in June 2022, while Landon and Charli confirmed their romance by going Instagram official one month later. In addition to sharing photos together on social media, the pair also gushed about each other on several occasions.

“What happened is [that] for these past two years, I’ve put what everyone thinks of me above my own happiness and this was the first time that I really listened to my heart,” Charli explained during an October 2022 episode of the “BFFs” podcast. “If that creates drama for other people, that’s theirs to deal with. I’m happy. He’s happy and that’s really all to it.”

The TikTok star then explained that her sister, Dixie D’Amelio, encouraged her to make the first move. “When it happened, I set it up. I just saw him and was like, ‘Why don’t you talk to Landon? He seems like a nice kid. Your type, I guess,’” Dixie, 22, recalled on the podcast. “And I didn’t think any more of it, I was being a good older sister.”

Meanwhile, Landon previously shared that he and Charli never intended to be “a social media couple” while appearing on The Zach Sang Show in September 2023. “I feel like a lot of people thought that we were,” he continued. “In relationships, no matter what, if it’s authentic you don’t have to post it. We weren’t really posting each other. We were still seeing each other all the time.”

Steven Simione/Getty Images

The recent split is not the first time Charli and Landon called it quits, as the former couple previously revealed they briefly broke up during an October 2023 episode of The D’Amelio Show. However, the split didn’t last long and they reconciled a few weeks later.

“I don’t really know how I feel. I feel a little naive and I feel stupid for knowing all of the arguments and all of the stuff that was going on and bragging about how perfect he is,” the Hulu star said about the split during the episode. “I don’t think that I did something wrong. And I think in a lot of these situations that have happened that I still end up apologizing and I feel guilty, but I’m not perfect. And I know that.”