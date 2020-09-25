Two months after Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel secretly welcomed baby No. 2 in late July, former ‘NSync member Lance Bass couldn’t help but gush over the couple’s sweet newborn.

“The baby is cute of course, it’s Justin and Jessica!” Lance revealed to Entertainment Tonight on Friday, September 25, during an interview about his “The Daily Popcast” podcast. Though he refused to give any details about his friends’ second baby, the singer revealed members from Justin, 39, and Lance’s boyband — a.k.a. JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick — knew about the bundle of joy before anyone else.

Courtesy Justin Timberlake/Instagram

Lance also dished the ‘NSync group chat is now filled with baby talk and photos of the “SexyBack” singer’s second child — meaning he’s seen photos of the tiny tot. However, he declined to reveal the baby’s name. “That’s a good question,” he told the outlet, adding, “Justin would kill me!”

On July 31, singer Brian McKnight revealed Justin and Jessica, 38, welcomed their first child, two weeks after In Touch confirmed the longtime couple gave birth. “Having kids and having his family, I think [Justin] took some time to focus on those things because those things are very important,” the vocalist told Hollywood Life about when fans could expect new music from the former boybander.

“I think if he’s going to do music, he’s going to make sure that that’s secure, and then he’ll bring us into his music,” Bryan continued. “And being inspired! He just had a new baby. I think that’s going to be really inspiring for him and he’ll have some new music based on that, I’m sure.”

The proud parents — who started dating in 2007 and married in 2012 — enjoyed a top-secret pregnancy together before their second baby arrived. “They told very few people. This has really brought them closer together again. They’d just learned they were having baby No. 2,” an insider previously told In Touch. “It was a very difficult few months for them, but they came out the other side, and now they have this beautiful little boy.”

Their 5-year-old son, Silas, is also thrilled about the new arrival and is “already asking when he [can] play with his little brother.” His parents think he’s “going to be a great big brother,” the source gushed.