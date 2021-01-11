Their future is bright! Khloé Kardashian “definitely wants to have another baby” with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, an insider told Life & Style. “Regardless of whether they’re married.”

That being said, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, “is open to marriage if things work out” with the NBA star, 29.

“She envisions her dream wedding … but the timing needs to be right before she reaches the point of walking down the aisle,” the insider explained about the Good American founder, who was previously married to ex-husband Lamar Odom.

Tristan and Khloé started dating in 2016 after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend and had many ups and downs through the years, including two cheating scandals. After splitting in March 2019 for the second time, the reality TV couple rekindled their romance in 2020 while quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On December 22, KoKo sparked engagement rumors after she was photographed wearing a massive pear-shaped diamond ring on her finger while out with True in Boston. The ladies were visiting Tristan in Massachusetts one month after he signed a two-year, $19 million contract with the Celtics.

A separate insider told Life & Style the Canadian athlete “surprised” the Revenge Body host with a “promise ring” to make his feelings clear. “She absolutely loves it! He gave it to her while she was in Boston just before Christmas,” the insider said at the time.

The Celtics player seems to be a changed man this time around. “Tristan is going above and beyond to make it up to Khloé after the cheating scandal and prove his commitment,” the insider divulged. “He feels ready to marry her, but she needs to totally trust him first — and it will take more than a million-dollar ring, but they’re making progress and things are going well between them.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author previously moved to Cleveland, Ohio, while Tristan played for the Cavaliers, but would she relocate again for her man? “Tristan has asked Khloé to move to Boston full-time, but she isn’t ready to take that step right now, and all her family and friends are in L.A.,” the insider said.

It looks like Khloé and Tristan are right on track!