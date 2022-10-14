Trouble in paradise? Lady Gaga and her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, are on a break after hitting “a rocky patch” in their relationship, multiple sources exclusively tell In Touch.

The couple “have taken some breathing space to figure out where their relationship is going,” one insider says, noting that “reconciliation isn’t off the table” for Gaga, 36, and Michael, 44.

“They still talk,” the source continues. “Just right now, he’s focusing on his booming tech career [and] she’s heavily invested in music and her upcoming role in the Joker.”

A second source exclusively tells In Touch that the “Born This Way” artist felt pressured by the technology entrepreneur to settle down, get married and eventually, have children. While Gaga wants to start a family someday, the Star Is Born actress wants to focus on her growing music and acting career at the moment.

Gaga and Michael’s last public appearance together was in June 2022 when they were photographed getting breakfast. Earlier this year, at the March 2022 British Academy Film Awards, a separate insider exclusively gushed to In Touch that the couple were “crazy in love.”

Courtesy of Lady Gaga/Instagram

“She was all over him, and they even went to the loo together during the break!” the source claimed at the time, adding, “He kept touching her arm and putting his arm around her back. It’s real.”

The two first sparked dating rumors when they were seen spending time together in late 2019 and were spotted kissing at a 2020 New Year’s Eve bash in Las Vegas.

The Grammy Award-winning artist made their romance Instagram official one month later by sharing a cozy photo with Michael in February 2020.

“We had so much fun in Miami,” Gaga captioned the post at the time. “Love to all my little monsters and fans. You’re the best!”

Shortly after they went public with their love, Michael’s former girlfriend, New York Times senior editor Lindsay Crouse, wrote and published an op-ed on finding out about the Harvard graduate’s newfound relationship. The former couple reportedly dated for seven years.

“Lady Gaga is amazing,” Lindsay wrote in her piece for the publication. “Comparing yourself with her is incredibly motivational, and I recommend you try it, regardless of how you relate to who’s dating her.”

The House of Gucci actress was previously engaged to talent agent Christian Carino, whom she dated from 2017 to 2019.

After the former pair split in February 2019, a separate source exclusively told In Touch that Christian, 53, was “devastated” over their breakup.

“Christian was beyond distraught when Gaga dumped him,” the insider said at the time. “He thought they were the real deal, that they were getting married. He was so in love with her and wanted a family with her.”

Reps for Gaga and Michael did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.