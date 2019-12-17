She’s spilling the tea! Kim Kardashian gave us the inside scoop on Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship status when she sat with Ellen DeGeneres. In a sneak peek ahead of the Tuesday, December 17, episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 39-year-old set the record straight when it comes to her little sister, 22, and her baby daddy, 28.

“I don’t know,” Kim admitted when the comedienne, 61, asked the beauty what was up with the on-again-off-again couple. Back in October, Travis and Kylie announced they went their separate ways, although the billionaire was spotted sporting a huge rock, leaving their fans very confused. So, are they back to being hot and heavy?

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

“I honestly don’t know, but I think they are just really close friends and coparent amazingly,” Kim added. “The big ring … definitely they are not engaged … and I think she is wearing it on a different finger. I do know that she, I think she bought that herself [because] she was showing us,” she said. “But yeah, I don’t know the status of if they are together or not, I don’t think they are.”

Following the announcement of Kylie’s split from Travis, the brains behind Kylie Cosmetics took to Twitter to clear the air. “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority,” she tweeted on October 3.

Despite Kylie’s statement, a source told In Touch exclusively the couple had some major problems. “Kylie has serious trust issues. She has her own life and career and child and can’t watch over him,” the insider shared, making mention of the couple’s daughter, Stormi Webster. “She is this billionaire megastar and she feels so insecure about herself because of her relationship,” the source continued, adding, “They’ve had major trust issues from the start.”

Another source shared Kylie’s famous family hopes their break is short-lived, although Travis needed a breather from all the attention. “Everyone is hoping that it’s just temporary,” the source told In Touch exclusively. “I do know that Travis doesn’t always want to be in that whirlwind public spotlight of the Kardashian and Jenner drama so maybe something happened.”