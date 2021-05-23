Exclusive Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are ‘Open’ to Having Baby No. 2 ‘When the Time Is Right’

Making plans! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott would consider having baby No. 2 in the near future, an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “Kylie would be open to having another baby with Travis if it works out,” the source explains. “And when the time is right.”

The update on the couple’s plans to expand their family comes just two days after confirming that the A-listers are “giving their relationship another shot” following their October 2019 split.

On Friday, May 21, an additional source revealed that the former flames are “seeing where it leads” when it comes to their second chance romance. “They’re enjoying hanging out and having fun. It’s very chill.” However, rumors started swirling the same day that the makeup mogul, 23, and the rapper, 29, were in an “open relationship.”

“You guys really just make up anything,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder tweeted in response to reports about the speculation. “I’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true.”

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Clearly, the couple have “been through their highs and lows” since they started dating in April 2017, the source added. “Neither felt ready to settle down and were busy working on their own projects but having a child who they both love and adore has brought them closer together.” The pair welcomed their first child, daughter Stormi Webster, in February 2018.

Kylie and Travis are dedicated to “navigating their relationship journey and want to make it work this time around,” the insider added. “They’re really enjoying spending quality time together, going on amazing vacations and road trips, staying at luxury hotels, and are loving every minute of being a proper family with Stormi.”

When the coparents were single, Kylie’s family — namely mom Kris Jenner — continued to support their relationship. An insider previously told Life & Style ahead of their reconciliation that the momager, 65, “doesn’t push” the celebrity couple “to make any kind of formal decisions about their relationship.” The Jenner Communications founder simply “tells Kylie that she’ll support whatever decision she makes, and that Travis is welcome at any and every celebration.”

The “open-door policy” is similar to what the TV producer instated for Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick following their 2015 split. The source added, “It just makes it less awkward for the whole family.”