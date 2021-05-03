Kylie Jenner and Ex Travis Scott Look Cozy While Partying in Miami for His Birthday

Amicable exes! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott partied the night away in Miami on Sunday, May 2, in celebration of the rapper’s birthday.

The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, and the “Goosebumps” artist, 29, who share daughter Stormi Webster, were all smiles as they danced at LIV nightclub at the Fontainebleau hotel.

Two days prior, on Travis’ actual birthday, the Kardashian-Jenner family shared plenty of sweet messages for the Texas native. “Happy Birthday @travisscott!!! I hope you have a magical day filled with love. You are the most amazing daddy and I love watching you with Stormi,” Kris Jenner gushed via Instagram on Friday, April 30. “Thank you for all of the joy you bring when we are all together! What a blessing!! I love you very much.”

Although Kylie and Travis ended their romantic relationship in October 2019, he’s still very much a part of the fold. In fact, Kris, 65, insists on an “open-door policy” for her daughter’s former flame, a source previously told Life & Style. “It just makes it less awkward for the whole family.”

Additionally, the KUWTK executive producer “doesn’t push” Kylie and Travis “to make any kind of formal decisions about their relationship,” the insider noted. “Kris tells Kylie that she’ll support whatever decision she makes and that Travis is welcome at any and every celebration.”

Ultimately, the coparents agreed to always put Stormi, 3, first. “They’re No. 1 priority is Stormi, which means that they spend as much time together as they can,” the source added, assuring Travis and Kylie don’t “fight over” who gets to see their toddler.

“It’s funny because as the youngest in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie has the most mature relationship out of anyone with her baby’s father!” the insider revealed. “She handles it with such maturity and just takes each day as it comes.”

Since calling it quits after two years of dating, Travis and Kylie both appear to be single. “It probably helps that neither one of them is interested in seeing other people,” suggested the source. “For now, it just works.”

