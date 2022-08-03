The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner is being slammed once again, but this time, it’s not for how much her private jet pollutes the environment. Fans are coming for the beauty mogul after she was seen breaking health and sanitation protocols during a visit to her makeup laboratory.

“OK, so we are in Milan for 24 hours to visit all of the makeup factories to check on new Kylie Cosmetics stuff coming [out] that I am very excited about,” the 24-year-old shared in a video posted to TikTok on Wednesday, August 3. “I wanted to take you guys along with me.”

In the video montage, Kylie is seen wearing a short-sleeved black bodysuit under a pair of black baggy pants as she posed for a quick selfie in an elevator. She completed her look with a heart-shaped lock purse and black pumps before covering up with a white lab coat.

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister’s long black hair hung down her back as she walked through the lab with a camera crew, and some fans took issue with her lack of hair net.

“Wear a hair cap,” one follower commented as The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was seen mixing ingredients in a beaker. “[Aren’t] you supposed to wear gloves, mask and the hair net thingy???” another chimed in. “I just see so many lab rules not being followed,” yet another added.

While Kylie was in town testing new products as she prepares to add foundations to her cosmetics line, her one-day visit to the Italian city comes on the heels of being dragged for her excessive use of her private jet.

In July, Twitter account @CelebJets revealed that Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott took her plane, Air Kylie, from Camarillo, California, to Van Nuys airport in Los Angeles, a 17-minute flight, sparking massive outrage among environmentalists.

“Kylie Jenner is flying private for 17 minutes and you are really worried about my plastic straw?” one Twitter user wrote, after the news went viral. Another added, “These are some of the flights Kylie Jenner took this month. Flight 1: 3 minutes. Flight 2: 17 minutes. Flight 3: 28 minutes. If you are doing everything you can for the planet and feel ‘slightly’ outraged by this, you are not alone.”

“80% of people have never taken a plane and Kylie Jenner is out here taking regular 10-minute flights, 5 flights in the last week under 30 minutes, one was 3 minutes long,” another wrote, adding, “Her carbon footprint for one 10-minute flight, is more than some people make in a year.”

A rep for Kylie did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s requests for comment.