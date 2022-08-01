They’re flying first class … kind of. While some celebs charter private jets for those long cross-country flights, others have bought planes to have on deck. But of course, with your own airplane comes some major fan backlash.

Taylor Swift was dragged by fans after it was reported in July 2022 that she flew 170 times between January 1 and July 19 of that same year. A study done by sustainability marketing firm Yard reported that the singer’s jet “has amassed a vast 22,923 minutes in the air,” which added up to “1,184.8 times more than the average person’s total annual emissions.”

After the study was released, a rep for Taylor released a statement to Rolling Stone about the use of her private jet.

“Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals,” the spokesperson’s statement read. “To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”

Other stars whose names appeared on the list included, Jay-Z, Blake Shelton and Kim Kardashian, among others. However, they haven’t received as much backlash as some other stars.

While Kylie Jenner didn’t make it on the list — sorry, Air Kylie — fans have been known to slam the Kylie Cosmetics founder for her airplane usage. In fact, days before Taylor got the brunt of the private jet hate online, some social media users slammed Kylie for reportedly taking a 17-minute-long flight from Camarillo to Van Nuys airport in Los Angeles.

“Kylie Jenner is flying private for 17 minutes and you are really worried about my plastic straw?” one Twitter user wrote, after the trip went viral. Another added, “These are some of the flights Kylie Jenner took this month. Flight 1: 3 minutes. Flight 2: 17 minutes. Flight 3: 28 minutes. If you are doing everything you can for the planet and feel ‘slightly’ outraged by this, you are not alone.”

Some people referred to the makeup mogul as a “climate criminal” online. A third Twitter user wrote, “80% of people have never taken a plane and Kylie Jenner is out here taking regular 10 minute flights, 5 flights in the last week under 30 minutes, one was 3 minutes long. Her carbon footprint for one ten minute flight, is more than some people make in a year. … Let me repeat — her carbon footprint from one ten minute flight is more than some people produce in a year!!”

