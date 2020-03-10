Seeing double! Kylie Jenner is practically the spitting image of her precious daughter, Stormi Webster, in an adorable photo she shared from her childhood on Monday, March 9. The reality star-turned-makeup maven posted side-by-side pics of herself and her mini-me via Instagram Stories, proving how much they resemble each other.

In the snaps, both of them have a head full of curly hair, similar facial features and the sweetest smiles. Kylie, 22, appears to be around the same age as her darling 2-year-old daughter when the throwback photo was taken. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum added two heart emojis while sharing the comparison snaps with her followers.

Kylie and her on-again beau, Travis Scott, welcomed their daughter in February 2018. Even though they parted ways briefly in 2019, the power couple made amends and decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The dynamic duo “wants to be a proper family” after their reconciliation, a source exclusively told In Touch. She and the “Goosebumps” rapper, 27, are officially “back together” and striving to become even stronger this time around. “Kylie has trust issues, but they love each other and are working through them,” the insider claims.

Back in October 2019, Kylie and Travis decided to “take a break” after two years of dating, but it seemed there was hope for the pair to work things out. “As far as I know, they’re just taking a break, it’s not a full on split,” another source told In Touch at the time.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Shortly after the news broke, the brunette beauty took to Twitter with an update about their status, making it clear they were going to put Stormi’s needs first no matter what. “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” she wrote. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

This past weekend, Kylie enjoyed some quality time with her loved ones in Palm Springs. The famous family gathered at Kris Jenner’s vacation home to have some fun in the sun. Travis wasn’t spotted in any photos or videos, but Stormi was there and she was having a blast!