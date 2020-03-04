Supportive ex or more? Kylie Jenner rocked out to Travis Scott‘s song “Give No Fxk” with Migos while riding in the car after hinting that the two were back together. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off her new bronde hair and an adorable denim dress on her Instagram Story on March 3. She had a flower filter across her face while her ex-boyfriend’s track blared in the background as she enjoyed cruising on a sunny day.

The 22-year-old has been a longtime supporter of Travis’ music, and they have continued to be extremely friendly coparents to their daughter, Stormi Webster, since their split in October 2019. However, it appears that the two may be back on — even Kylie has been dropping clues.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner Instagram

On February 28, she took to her Instagram Story to share photos of her and the “Sicko Mode” rapper’s first public outing at the Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game in April 2017. “It’s a mood,” she wrote word-by-word across three pictures that featured the A-listers looking extremely loved up on the sidelines. The social media PDA definitely made it seem like things are heating up between the billionaire and 27-year-old.

Family matriarch Kris Jenner also acknowledged that her youngest daughter and the Grammy nominee are “always together” during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on February 27. “I don’t know if they’re back together. They’re just great coparenters,” the 64-year-old explained.

Kylie and Travis have been spotted hanging out quite frequently, especially in the past few months. They enjoyed an evening together with Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian following the 2020 Oscars on February 10, and the makeup mogul called the Houston native “family.” An insider exclusively told Life & Style that they are “in the process of getting back together, but the stakes seem higher this time around since they have their precious 2-year-old in the mix.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“They’re just being careful because they have to think about Stormi,” added the source. “They don’t want to get back together and then break up, so instead, they’re taking it slow and trying to work out their differences.”

Their relationship has actually gotten stronger since their split. “Coparenting is working out really well for Travis and Kylie,” a second source exclusively divulged to Life & Style in November 2019. “They’re actually getting on better now than they did when they were a couple! Kylie says Travis is a great dad and she wants him in Stormi’s life no matter what … Obviously, Stormi’s their number one priority.”

Time will tell!