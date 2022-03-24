What happened? Though Kylie Jenner has never been shy about posting sexy photos on social media, fans always seem shocked to see a very large white scar on her leg.

Despite rumors the mark was plastic surgery-related, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 24, previously confessed that she got the scar when she was playing with sister Kendall Jenner.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“When I was about 5, my sister and I were playing hide-and-seek, and I hid inside this really tall enclosed gate. After a while when my sister didn’t find me, I had to climb up on this sharp pole sticking out from the gate. I slipped and the pole went into my leg,” she explained of the gruesome injury during a fan Q&A with People. “I tried pulling away to get the pole out, but it just tore through my whole leg.”

The mom of two, who gave birth to a son with boyfriend Travis Scott in February 2022, said that it used to be larger in size, but it began to “shrink” as she got older. However, it’s still pretty darn noticeable, leaving a white streak above her left knee.

In March 2021, Kylie, who also shares daughter Stormi Webster with the rapper, 30, gave a rare shout-out to the blemish. The Kylie Cosmetics founder was relaxing on her couch in gray shorts when she zoomed in on the mark.

“My scar has been a loyal friend, I forget about him sometimes,” she told followers.

That being said, that wasn’t the first time the makeup mogul mentioned the scar. In 2015, fans praised the California native for sharing a bare-legged snap showing her resting her feet on a table. Kylie simply wrote at the time, “I love my scar.”

Then, in 2018, Kylie proudly showed off the gorgeous mark GQ cover with Travis.

Though the reality TV babe seemingly oozes confidence, she recently admitted to being insecure. In March 2022, the Life of Kylie alum gave an update on her postpartum journey.

“I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy, it’s very hard. This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter,” Kylie said in a slew of Instagram Story videos posted on March 15. “It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually … it’s just crazy.”

She continued, “I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that, because I think we can look on the Internet and for other moms going through it right now, we can go on the Internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and, like, the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either.”

The brunette babe concluded her post with a message to new moms. “It’s been hard. And I just wanted to say that. I didn’t even think I’d make it to this workout today, but I’m here and I’m feeling better, so you’ve got this.”