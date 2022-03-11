She’s back! Kylie Jenner appeared in an Instagram video for the first time since the birth of her son, Wolf Webster, on February 2. The cosmetics mogul wanted to let fans know about a new product via a series of Stories on March 10 and in the process, gave them an update on how she’s been doing since becoming a mother of two.

While seated in one of her luxury vehicles in her driveway with daughter Stormi Webster playing next to her, Kylie told fans about the new “lip lacquer” and how busy she’s been with a new infant at home. “I haven’t been doing my makeup, so I haven’t been able to show you guys,” she explained, adding, “But now, I’m getting back to doing my makeup and I wanted to show you,” before later doing videos trying on each new product.

Kylie looked absolutely gorgeous in her video, wearing neutral-toned makeup with her center-parted, long locks appearing jet black. She was seen from the shoulders up in all her Stories, wearing the same black long-sleeved shirt. Kylie was all business, as she told fans about her new “lipstick, lip gloss hybrid,” which she described as “super pigmented and comfortable.”

The lip kit queen applied the product to her still-plump pout in several shades, including such fun names as “You’re Cute Jeans” for a stunning nude tone while she rocked a stunning red hue called “Don’t @ Me.” More than five weeks after Wolf’s arrival, Kylie is back to being a business boss lady with her new product launch!

Kylie didn’t mention her new son, whom like Stormi she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott. But her famous parents have given snippets of information about Wolf, including how he’s Stormi’s mini-me.

He’s so cute … so cute!” Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner gushed about her 11th grandchild during a February 18 appearance on good friend Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talk show. “It’s amazing. I was in the hospital when he was born. It was me and Kylie and Travis … when he came out, it was like, ‘It’s Stormi being born all over again!’” Kris shared, noting he looks “exactly” like Stormi.

While Kris got to meet Wolf upon his arrival into the world, Kylie’s other parent, Caitlyn Jenner, was also quick to meet her 19th grandchild. During a February 9 appearance on Good Morning Britain, exactly one week after Wolf’s birth, the former Olympian gushed, “They’re great, Kylie’s great, everybody is doing good.”