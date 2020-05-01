Don’t mess with the queen! Kylie Jenner slammed a Twitter troll on Thursday, April 30, ahead of the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The 22-year-old was unamused when the hater said they had better things to do.

“Who’s tuned in?” the Kylie Cosmetics founder tweeted before the show. “It’s finals week STFU,” the hater aggressively replied. “Bitch, get off Twitter and get it together,” the brunette beauty clapped back.

bitch get off twitter and get it together https://t.co/dpqGiKV75G — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 1, 2020

Fans of the billionaire praised her epic retort. “Getting dragged by Kylie is high-key iconic [not gonna lie],” one fan replied, while another added, “OMG the Jenner sisters getting sassy in Twitter responses. I STAN.”

Kylie’s dis comes after sister Kendall Jenner slammed people for mocking her relationships with NBA stars. After she was spotted with athlete Devin Brooks, a TikTok video of three men playfully throwing around a small girl with the caption “NBA players passing around Kendall Jenner,” went viral.

“They act like I’m not in full control of where I throw this cooch,” she tweeted in response to the shady video. Fans got a kick out of her remarks, especially her sisters. “Lmfao tweet of the year,” Kylie responded. Even Kim Kardashian got in on the action, replying with three laughing emojis while Khloé Kardashian posted multiple coffin and stethoscope emojis.

Apart from taking down the social media trolls, the Kardashians have been chilling in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. The sisters are “really starting to miss each other” due to the mandatory stay at home order, a source exclusively told In Touch in March. “Despite all their bickering,” the girls are lonely without their partners in crime. “During lockdown, they’ve been using FaceTiming more than ever to keep in touch.”

While Kylie is taking it easy at home, she took some time to wish her baby daddy Travis Scott a happy birthday. “I’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that Storm is a daddy’s girl,” she wrote in her loving Instagram tribute on Thursday, April 30. “But whatever. We went half on greatness! The most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. The best gift. OK, I’m crying. Love you forever!”