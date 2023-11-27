Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ friendship did not end the way fans thought it did after Jordyn’s cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson. In fact, the Kylie Skin founder revealed that she and the model “never fully cut each other off” after the incident.

“Jordyn and I, we always stayed in touch throughout the years and we would meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything,” Kylie, 26, told Jennifer Lawrence when the actress asked about her and Jordyn’s friendship during their Interview magazine chat published on Monday, November 27.

The Kardashians star revealed that she and Jordyn, 26, maintained some contact with each other in private after Jordyn and Tristan, 32, were caught kissing at a house party in February 2019 while the Cleveland Cavaliers player was still dating Kylie’s sister Khloé Kardashian. Eventually, Kylie and Jordyn, who became close when they were teens, wanted to get their friendship back to the way it was before.

“One day, naturally, we were like, we want to get sushi and we don’t want to hide anymore. There’s a learning lesson in everything, and I think that in a weird way, everything happens how it’s supposed to happen,” Kylie added. “We were so attached at the hip that we needed space to grow into the people that we were supposed to be. I needed that independence and that confidence because she was like my security blanket for so long.”

The sushi date in question occurred on July 15, when Kylie and Jordyn were papped eating dinner together at a Los Angeles sushi restaurant. Their outing sent the internet into a frenzy, as it marked the first time since their falling out post-cheating scandal that Jordyn and Kylie were seen spending time together.

Chesnot/WireImage

A source then revealed to People on July 18 that before their reunion, Jordyn apologized to Kylie for what happened between them.

“Jordyn reached out to Kylie to apologize for how everything went down and let her know that she loves her,” the insider revealed.

Though Kylie mostly maintained silence on how the cheating scandal affected her friendship with Jordyn, the two began living separate lives after it happened. Then, the Kylie Cosmetics founder made a rare comment about her former close friend during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 20 reunion in 2021.

“When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn’t be friends, it was kind of an overnight thing,” she told host Andy Cohen at the time. “When she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me.”

Now, however, Kylie’s opinion on Jordyn seems to have changed. She spoke about their friendship again during a November episode of The Kardashians.

“I think I was so codependent with Jordyn that I could’ve never imagined my life without her,” Kylie told Tristan, who had apologized for the pain he caused. “We would’ve probably still been living together, and I think she needed to grow without me, I needed to grow without her. But you know, Jordyn and I are cool. We still talk and catch up, we’re good.”