Kylie Jenner made rare comments about Jordyn Woods while discussing her former best friend’s cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson.

“It’s confusing for me because I actually really like Tristan as a person, so I have to separate him as a person and then the things that he’s done to you,” Kylie, 26, told her sister Khloé Kardashian before she spoke to Tristan, 32, during the Thursday, November 16, episode of The Kardashians. “There’s a sense of distrust.”

Four years after Tristan made headlines for cheating on Khloé, 39, with Jordyn, 26, in 2019, the professional athlete asked to clear the air with the beauty mogul. Khloé and Tristan briefly split due to the scandal, while Kylie and Jordyn ended their friendship.

“I have a forgiving personality and I appreciate that Tristan takes my daughter out with True and has a good relationship with her, so I think that after his mom passed away, it wasn’t the right time for us to talk about things so we just never did,” Kylie said in a confessional before the conversation. “So I think that it would be a good thing for us to talk about everything that happened.”

During the conversation, the Canada native acknowledged that “everyone got affected differently,” though Kylie was “affected the most by the situation with losing a sister basically.”

“You lost Jordyn, who was a big part of your life. I know how much she meant to your life and your guys’ connection, you guys were like two peas in a pod. So the fact that I put myself and her in a situation that wasn’t right, and wasn’t smart, made it tough for you and Khloé,” Tristan continued. “It’s a hundred percent on me but I wanna say I’m sorry and I feel bad about it. The fact that I came with my poor decisions and being a f–king idiot, and being young and stupid, I wanted to say I’m sorry again for that.”

Kylie said she appreciated his sentiment and shared an update about where she and Jordyn stand today.

“I think I was so codependent with Jordyn that I could’ve never imagined my life without her,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum explained. “We would’ve probably still been living together, and I think she needed to grow without me, I needed to grow without her. But you know, Jordyn and I are cool. We still talk and catch up, we’re good.”

Tristan took responsibility for their falling out and called himself a “f–king idiot,” while Kylie agreed that he has done some “dumbass s–t.”

Chesnot/WireImage

“I think you have such a good heart and good energy. To know you is to love you, I think your spirit and everything,” she added. “So it’s confusing because some of the s–t you do is f–king crazy.”

Tristan agreed before adding, “I think a lot of it was selfish and not really understanding the value of good people.”

The NBA player told Kylie he wants to “gain back the respect of [his] family,” though the Kylie Cosmetics founder admitted it’s “hard to forgive the things that [he] did to Khloé.” Kylie then added she was hopeful they can “move on.”

After Tristan promised to continue working on himself, Kylie concluded the conversation by telling Tristan she was grateful that he apologized.