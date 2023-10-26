Kris Jenner opened up about cheating on her late ex-husband, Robert Kardashian Sr., during the Thursday, October 26th episode of The Kardashians.

Kris, 67, opened up to daughter Khloé Kardashian about her 1989 affair with soccer player-turned-animator Todd Waterman.

Kris and Khloé, 39, were discussing Khloé’s ex Tristan Thompson, the father of her daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 13 months, who has been the subject of numerous cheating scandals. The Good American founder asked her mom, “What was your mindset when you cheated?” adding, “When you did that with my dad, and you had four kids and you had a family? Yes, I know you were really young….”

Kris admitted that “being really young and dumb is something that plays into it because you don’t really understand the consequences of your actions.”

“But what was my dad not doing that made you want to look elsewhere?” Khloé pressed.

“I don’t know because he was such a great husband and such a great dad,” she said, referring to Robert Sr., who she was married to from July 1978 to March 1991. In that time, the pair had four children: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Robert Jr.

“I think that I fell into a situation where I thought that the grass was greener somewhere else, and I made a huge mistake,” Kris said, adding, “That’s my life’s biggest regret.”

In a confessional, Kris expressed her hope that Khloé won’t cut ties with the father of her children.

“When I got divorced, Robert and I became best friends. We talked on the phone all day long, helped each other through things all the time, and I did have regrets,” she explained. “I thought, Wow, what I was thinking? So I want Khloé to be really careful when she makes these decisions and she has to let somebody go.”

Kris ended her conversation with Khloé by saying that while she may regret cheating on Robert Sr., she’s happy with how everything turned out. After her divorce, the reality star married Caitlyn Jenner (who publicly came out as transgender in 2015) in 1991. The pair had two children together: Kendall and Kylie.

“Everything happens for a reason,” she said. “I really do live my life by thinking God has a plan, and without that whole thing happening, there never would’ve been Kendall and Kylie.”

In July 2003, 12 years after his divorce from Kris, Robert was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. He died on September 30, 2003, at the age of 59.