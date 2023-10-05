Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson looked back on his cheating scandals after they redefined their relationship from romantic partners to coparents.

After Tristan, 32, was caught cheating several times during his romance with Khloé, 39, the professional athlete said he’s now questioning why he “hurt” his loved ones following the sudden death of his mother, Andrea, in January.

“I think going down this journey that I’ve been on right now, especially what happened to my mom, I always ask myself, ‘Why do certain things to hurt certain people?'” Tristan told Khloé during the Thursday, October 5, episode of The Kardashians. “I think the thing that always sticks to my mind, it’s like, I know how much I care about you, I know how much I love you. You’re my best friend. I meet my person—how come I’ve done so much wrong things to them? Why put you through that?”

While the mother of two acknowledged that Tristan has called her his “person” in the past, she admitted she struggled with the term of endearment due to his past infidelities.

“I’m not saying I don’t believe him but I’ve heard this and, of course, it’s angered me before,” Khloé said in a confessional. “Because I’m like, ‘Well, if I f–king am, then why would you have treated me this way? And how many times. This isn’t like a one-time thing and here we are. I love love and I am a hopeless romantic but that’s not going to change how I feel and what happened.”

Despite their troubled history, Khloé insisted she will always be there for Tristan. She even let him and his brother Amari, 17, temporarily move in with her after Andrea died.

“No matter what, we’re not a family of, ‘eye for an eye,’ especially in times of need,” the Good American founder told Tristan, whom she shares kids True, 5, and Tatum, 14 months, with. “That’s when you rally together and I want to be good for the lifetimes after this. I want my karma just to always be great. And I’m not justifying anything you’ve done. I mean, obviously everything you did, it was f–ked up and I’m strong enough that it’s not going to break me.”

Khloé then argued that she and Tristan likely aren’t meant to be together because their splits would have left more of an impact.

“If what you say is true if you really thought I was your person or whatever you just said, then that means you’ll feel that much more affected by losing me and want to change, for yourself – not because there’s a prize at the end of it,” she said before adding that they will always be in each other’s lives because of their kids.

She went on to note that their drama was “not some small little incident,” but was instead a “massive situation that really was a very traumatic experience for me and my life.”

“I’m not going to forget it,” she continued in a confessional. “But I’m so proud that I’m able to be kind and mature. And show my children that Mommy and Daddy can coexist and be coparents.”

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin

Tristan and Khloé were first linked in 2016 and announced they were expecting baby No. 1 in 2017. The athlete was caught cheating on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum when she was nine months pregnant, though she ultimately forgave him and they stayed together.

The next scandal was in 2019 when Tristan cheated on Khloé with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. The pair split amid the scandal, though later reconciled in 2021.

However, they called it quits a final time when Khloé learned Tristan conceived a child with Maralee Nichols ​during their relationship. Maralee, 33, gave birth to their son, Theo, in December 2021.