PDA alert! Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, have been known to pack on the PDA over the years.

Kris and Corey have been in a relationship since 2014. Fans were first introduced to the talent manager through his appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which followed the couple as their relationship progressed.

While Kris’ kids weren’t initially fans of her much younger boyfriend, Corey eventually earned the approval of Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Kim spoke about Kris and Corey’s relationship during a 2015 interview with People. “It’s been so much fun just to see my mom happy,” the Skims founder said at the time, noting the momager had been struggling following her divorce from Caitlyn Jenner in 2013. “My mom has had such a hard year and I think it’s been refreshing to see her have a good time.”

“He’s such a nice person,” Kim added. “She can connect with him and go to the movies with him, work out with him. It’s the little things.”

Despite their longtime romance, Kris has admitted that she doesn’t plan to marry Corey. “You know, I’ve done that twice and it didn’t work out so well. So, I don’t know. You never know … I’m going to take a page out of Goldie [Hawn] and Kurt’s [Russell] book … You know, I just think as long as things are going so well, why ruffle it up?” the Hulu star said in a 2017 interview on Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show.

However, just because Kris and Corey don’t plan on tying the knot doesn’t mean they’re not serious. She revealed that they’re living together during a season 1 episode of The Kardashians.

After shutting down rumors that she was secretly married, the E! alum told Khloé that she loves living with her boyfriend. “He’s been so amazing moving into the house,” Kris said, adding “because he really handles everything. There’s so much security.”

Kris and Corey have taken a serious step by moving in, though the pair have been known to keep the intimate side of their romance private. Keep scrolling to see their rare PDA moments.