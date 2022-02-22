Kris Jenner and longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble have had an unshakeable bond ever since the pair began dating in 2014. But are Kris and Corey still together?

Kris and Corey appear to still be a blissful couple, as they were the picture of happiness during a Valentine’s Day party on February 14, 2022, where she hosted pals Lori Loughlin, Kym Douglas and billionaire Tammy Hughes Gustavson for dinner at her home. Corey posed along with the ladies for an Instagram photo, smiling as he could be seen behind Kris’ left shoulder.

The momager has mused in the past about why she hasn’t tied the knot with Corey. In a 2017 appearance on close pal Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talk show, Kris said about marriage, “You know, I’ve done that twice and it didn’t work out so well. So, I don’t know. You never know … I’m going to take a page out of Goldie [Hawn] and Kurt’s [Russell] book … You know, I just think as long as things are going so well, why ruffle it up?” Kris and her husband of 22 years, Caitlyn Jenner, announced their split in October 2013, a year before she began dating Corey.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum opened up about her longtime romance with Corey during a March 2021 interview with WSJ Magazine. “He’s the greatest guy, and he’s just an amazing support system for me,” Kris gushed.

Even her daughter, Kylie Jenner, has had kind words about her mom’s partner. “I love Corey. I think that he’s just an amazing person, I think he treats my mom amazing,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared during an episode of KUWTK. “And he’s just helped me navigate through life and I really appreciate his advice. He’s just always been a good, good guy.”

Corey raved about “decades of love” ahead between himself and Kris in a November 2021 Instagram post while wishing the Kar-Jenner family matriarch a happy 66th birthday. Next to a photo carousel featuring some of their most fashionable date nights he wrote, “Happpppppy Birthday my beautiful queen!! Love you deep bab. Cheers to the best mother and more decades of love and good health with u @krisjenner.”