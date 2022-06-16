Kendall Jenner may be a professional model, but that doesn’t stop her from having wardrobe malfunctions from time to time. While the Kardashians star is typically dressed to impress during her public outings, she has faced her fair share of nip slips and panty lines.

The 818 Tequila founder, who began modeling at age 14, has tried out many different fashion looks over the years. It’s clear to see that her style has transformed quite a bit since Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered in 2007.

“I’m fighting myself constantly — some days, I really don’t care what I look like. Most days I want to look nice. But it’s my version of looking nice, so it doesn’t put that much pressure on me to please other people,” she said about her personal style in a 2019 interview with Vogue HK.

In addition to her conflicted feelings about her personal style, Kendall has shared in the past that she doesn’t always adhere to the unspoken rules of fashion. In fact, she has said that she often prefers not to wear a bra.

“I really don’t see what the big deal is with going braless!” Kendall wrote in a 2016 post on her site called “Free the Nipple,” adding, “I think it’s cool and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable, and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it!”

Whatever Kendall does, it seems to be working for her as she currently stands as the highest paid model in the world with a net worth of $45 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

While Kendall is a talented model, some fans are convinced she’s not so talented in the kitchen after watching her awkwardly attempt to cut a cucumber in episode five of her family’s Hulu show, The Kardashians.

“I’m making it myself. Just gonna chop up some cucumber. That’s pretty easy,” Kendall told her mom Kris Jenner in the episode, insisting that she cut the cucumber herself rather than Kris’ personal chef.

Kendall received backlash on social media for her cutting technique, which involved her arms crossed over each other as she handled the knife.

“Omg has Kendall never cut a cucumber before? That has to be the worst technique I’ve ever seen,” a viewer wrote on social media after the episode was released.

