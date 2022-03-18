Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Have Been Going Strong Since 2014: See Their Relationship Timeline!

Going strong! Kris Jenner is a business mogul icon that’s been appearing on our screens since 2007 as the manager to her kids on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Viewers not only got to see everything she did for her kids’ careers, but also a firsthand look at her relationship with her boyfriend, business executive Corey Gamble.

The two met in 2014, two years after Kris separated from her ex Caitlyn Jenner. Although it was unclear when the pair officially started dating, they were seen out multiple times until he finally made his debut on the show. Corey was seen attending Kim Kardashian’s 34th birthday in October 2014 that took place in Las Vegas. Corey was again seen with Kris at her 59th birthday party the following month. He finally made his first official appearance on the show just four months later, on an episode aired March 2015.

Viewers were quick to form an opinion on Corey during his debut episode of KUWTK, as he had a somewhat raunchy storyline with Kris at first. Corey’s controversial scenes on the show didn’t end there. In a January 2018 episode, Khloé Kardashian was seen trying to air out some conflict with her mother’s boyfriend of nearly three years, saying she wanted to be “comfortable” with him. The family drama continued to be aired on the show, as Corey got into a heated fight with Kendall Jenner about her actions, calling her “rude” and an “a—hole.”

Kris was married to Caitlyn on the first few seasons of the show that aired. The two were often seen getting into small arguments, and eventually separated after 22 years of marriage together. Kris and Caitlyn share two daughters together, Kendall and Kylie.

After the estranged couple’s separation in 2017, Caitlyn came out with a book The Secrets of My Life. The “momager” expressed her frustration with the book’s narrative on an episode of the show aired in April 2017. “I’ve done nothing but open up my home and my heart to a person who doesn’t give a sh-t … I’m done … I’ve never been so angry and disappointed in somebody my whole life,” she said. “I’m done. Done. Dunzo.”

Kris’ first marriage was to Robert Kardashian, the father of Kim, Khloé, Kourtney and Rob. The pair were married from 1978 to 1991. Robert later died of esophageal cancer in September 2003.

Aside from Kris’ two past marriages, she hasn’t been vocal or public about any serious romantic relationship on the show. Until, that is, she met her current boyfriend, Corey.

